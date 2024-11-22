Insider Purchase: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Buys 1,000,000 Shares

John F Barry, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation ($PSEC), bought 1,000,000 shares of the company on 11-19-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 1.4%. Following this trade, they now own 74,465,285 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Prospect Capital Corporation insiders have traded $PSEC stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M GRIER ELIASEK (Chief Operating Officer) has traded it 16 times. They made 16 purchases, buying 70,000 shares and 0 sales.

JOHN F BARRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has traded it 11 times. They made 11 purchases, buying 6,080,637 shares and 0 sales.

DASK KRISTIN LEA VAN (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 18,530 shares and 0 sales.

EUGENE S STARK purchased 2,500 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of Prospect Capital Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Background on $PSEC Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation ($PSEC) is a publicly traded business development company that specializes in providing financing to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm primarily focuses on debt and equity investments, including senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments. By offering flexible capital solutions, Prospect Capital aims to support the growth and operation of its portfolio companies, which span various industries such as healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. The company is known for its dividend payments, making it an attractive option for income-driven investors. Additionally, PSEC actively seeks to manage and grow its investment portfolio while providing investors with opportunities for both income and capital appreciation.

