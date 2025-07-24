Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $PRGS Buys 2,100 Shares

Yogesh K Gupta, the Chief Executive Officer of $PRGS, bought 2,100 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $103,194. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 232,396 shares of this class of $PRGS stock.

$PRGS Insider Trading Activity

$PRGS insiders have traded $PRGS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LOREN JARRETT (EVP/GM Digital Experience) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,167 shares for an estimated $2,643,297 .

. ANTHONY FOLGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,529 shares for an estimated $1,137,426 .

. DOMENIC LOCOCO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $466,647 .

. IAN PITT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,371 shares for an estimated $266,002 .

. DAVID KRALL purchased 5,125 shares for an estimated $250,612

YOGESH K GUPTA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $103,194

YUFAN STEPHANIE WANG (Chief Legal Officer) sold 1,428 shares for an estimated $83,209

SUNDAR SUBRAMANIAN (EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt) sold 501 shares for an estimated $30,210

$PRGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $PRGS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRGS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

$PRGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRGS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PRGS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Fatima Boolani from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Lucky Schreiner from DA Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $75.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/01/2025

