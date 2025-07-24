Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $PLAY Buys 8,060 Shares

Tarun Lal, the Chief Executive Officer of $PLAY, bought 8,060 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $251,916. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,060 shares of this class of $PLAY stock.
$PLAY Insider Trading Activity
$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TARUN LAL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,060 shares for an estimated $251,916
- JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 5,931 shares for an estimated $194,459
$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 953,400 shares (+317.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,751,238
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 940,000 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,515,800
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 811,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,255,437
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 767,082 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,477,630
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 758,877 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,333,468
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 591,445 shares (-85.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,391,688
- OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 559,413 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,828,886
$PLAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
$PLAY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 06/11/2025
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 06/11/2025
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 06/11/2025
- Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025
