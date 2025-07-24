Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $PLAY Buys 8,060 Shares

Tarun Lal, the Chief Executive Officer of $PLAY, bought 8,060 shares of the company on 07-22-2025 for an estimated $251,916. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 8,060 shares of this class of $PLAY stock.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TARUN LAL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 8,060 shares for an estimated $251,916

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 5,931 shares for an estimated $194,459

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PLAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PLAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PLAY forecast page.

$PLAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.