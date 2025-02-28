Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $NYSE: KRC Buys 2,797 Shares

Angela M Aman, the Chief Executive Officer of $NYSE: KRC, bought 2,797 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $99,147. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 2,797 shares of this class of $NYSE: KRC stock.

$NYSE: KRC Insider Trading Activity

$NYSE: KRC insiders have traded $NYSE: KRC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NYSE: KRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HEIDI RENA ROTH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $965,731 .

. A. ROBERT PARATTE (See Remarks) sold 8,500 shares for an estimated $346,318

MERRYL ELIZABETH WERBER (SVP, CAO, Controller) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $117,413

JOHN OSMOND (EVP, Head of Asset Management) sold 2,628 shares for an estimated $105,120

ANGELA M AMAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,797 shares for an estimated $99,147

LAUREN N STADLER (See Remarks) sold 2,254 shares for an estimated $90,160

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

