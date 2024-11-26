Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $NRDY (NRDY) Buys 421,796 Shares

Charles K. Cohn, the Chief Executive Officer of $NRDY ($NRDY), bought 421,796 shares of the company on 11-22-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 1.7%. Following this trade, they now own 24,782,433 shares of $NRDY stock.

$NRDY Insider Trading Activity

$NRDY insiders have traded $NRDY stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ABIGAIL BLUNT has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases, buying 140,045 shares and 0 sales.

CHARLES K. COHN (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 18 times. They made 18 purchases, buying 27,452,724 shares and 0 sales.

CHRISTOPHER C. SWENSON (Chief Legal Officer) sold 35,000 shares.

JASON H. PELLO (Chief Financial Officer) has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 183,261 shares.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $NRDY stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.