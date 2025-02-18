Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $NGL Buys 25,983 Shares

H MICHAEL KRIMBILL, the Chief Executive Officer of $NGL, bought 25,983 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $112,324. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 2,964,598 shares of this class of $NGL stock.

$NGL Insider Trading Activity

$NGL insiders have traded $NGL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H MICHAEL KRIMBILL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $462,554 and 0 sales.

$NGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $NGL stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NGL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NGL stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARK E. GREEN has traded it 10 times. They made 0 purchases and 10 sales worth up to $2,265,000 on 02/03, 01/30, 01/28, 01/02, 12/03, 10/24, 10/16, 09/30, 09/17, 08/28.

