Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MRNA Buys 57,493 Shares

Stephane Bancel, the Chief Executive Officer of $MRNA, bought 57,493 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,812,754. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 9,210,686 shares of this class of $MRNA stock.

$MRNA Insider Trading Activity

$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251

SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,724 shares for an estimated $138,477 .

. JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,135 shares for an estimated $103,746 .

. STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $63,300.

$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

