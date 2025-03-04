Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MRNA Buys 57,493 Shares

Stephane Bancel, the Chief Executive Officer of $MRNA, bought 57,493 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $1,812,754. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 9,210,686 shares of this class of $MRNA stock.
$MRNA Insider Trading Activity
$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.
- PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251
- SHANNON THYME KLINGER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,724 shares for an estimated $138,477.
- JAMES M MOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,135 shares for an estimated $103,746.
- STEPHEN HOGE (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $63,300.
$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,667,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $245,077,037
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,568,512 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,378,728
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,984,881 shares (+473.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,111,351
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,804,243 shares (+123.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,600,423
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,996,003 shares (+335.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,993,804
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 1,901,668 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,071,355
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,703,867 shares (-76.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,846,789
$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
