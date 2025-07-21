Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MRAI Buys 86,805 Shares

Damien Lamendola, the Chief Executive Officer of $MRAI, bought 86,805 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $99,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.8%. Following this trade, they now own 5,004,462 shares of this class of $MRAI stock.

$MRAI Insider Trading Activity

$MRAI insiders have traded $MRAI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAMIEN LAMENDOLA (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 86,805 shares for an estimated $99,999

$MRAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MRAI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 20,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,910

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.