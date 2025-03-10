Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MOFG Buys 1,785 Shares

CHARLES N REEVES, the Chief Executive Officer of $MOFG, bought 1,785 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $49,945. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 53,620 shares of this class of $MOFG stock.
$MOFG Insider Trading Activity
$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8,785 shares for an estimated $224,945 and 0 sales.
- CARL J CHANEY purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $150,000
- DOUGLAS H GREEFF purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- CHARLES N FUNK purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $56,000
- KEVIN W MONSON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- TRACY S MCCORMICK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- GARY L SIMS (SVP & Chief Credit Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- MATTHEW J HAYEK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
- JANET E GODWIN purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000
- LARRY D ALBERT purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000
- JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990
- BARRY S RAY (Senior EVP, CFO and Treasurer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000
- NATHANIEL J KAEDING purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000
- LEN D DEVAISHER (President and COO) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 430,208 shares (-70.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,527,656
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 276,164 shares (+111.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,041,895
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 265,705 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,737,329
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 246,117 shares (+30.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,166,927
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 158,899 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,627,138
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 110,915 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,229,844
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 100,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,914,912
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.