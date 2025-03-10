Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MOFG Buys 1,785 Shares

CHARLES N REEVES, the Chief Executive Officer of $MOFG, bought 1,785 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $49,945. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 53,620 shares of this class of $MOFG stock.

$MOFG Insider Trading Activity

$MOFG insiders have traded $MOFG stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES N REEVES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8,785 shares for an estimated $224,945 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL J CHANEY purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $150,000

DOUGLAS H GREEFF purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

CHARLES N FUNK purchased 2,240 shares for an estimated $56,000

KEVIN W MONSON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

TRACY S MCCORMICK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

GARY L SIMS (SVP & Chief Credit Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

MATTHEW J HAYEK purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

JANET E GODWIN purchased 800 shares for an estimated $20,000

LARRY D ALBERT purchased 600 shares for an estimated $15,000

JENNIFER LEIGH HAUSCHILDT purchased 517 shares for an estimated $14,990

BARRY S RAY (Senior EVP, CFO and Treasurer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

NATHANIEL J KAEDING purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

LEN D DEVAISHER (President and COO) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $10,000

$MOFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $MOFG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

