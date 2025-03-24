Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MODD Buys 156,250 Shares

MANAGEMENT CO LLC MANCHESTER, the Chief Executive Officer of $MODD, bought 156,250 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $300,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 58.8%. Following this trade, they now own 422,000 shares of this class of $MODD stock.

$MODD Insider Trading Activity

$MODD insiders have traded $MODD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT CO LLC MANCHESTER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 964,748 shares for an estimated $1,754,182 and 0 sales.

$MODD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $MODD stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

