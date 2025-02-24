Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MITK Buys 55,000 Shares

EDWARD H WEST, the Chief Executive Officer of $MITK, bought 55,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $506,407. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 55,000 shares of this class of $MITK stock.

$MITK Insider Trading Activity

$MITK insiders have traded $MITK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MITK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H WEST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,000 shares for an estimated $506,407

MICHAEL E DIAMOND has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 43,555 shares for an estimated $434,636 .

. KIMBERLY S STEVENSON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,800

JASON GRAY (GC, Secretary & Admin Officer) sold 6,222 shares for an estimated $56,433

CHRISTOPHER H BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,320 shares for an estimated $30,132.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MITK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MITK stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.