Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MITK Buys 55,000 Shares

EDWARD H WEST, the Chief Executive Officer of $MITK, bought 55,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $506,407. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 55,000 shares of this class of $MITK stock.
$MITK Insider Trading Activity
$MITK insiders have traded $MITK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MITK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD H WEST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 55,000 shares for an estimated $506,407
- MICHAEL E DIAMOND has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 43,555 shares for an estimated $434,636.
- KIMBERLY S STEVENSON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,800
- JASON GRAY (GC, Secretary & Admin Officer) sold 6,222 shares for an estimated $56,433
- CHRISTOPHER H BRIGGS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,320 shares for an estimated $30,132.
$MITK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $MITK stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLUE GROTTO CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,622,526 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,058,714
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,450,652 shares (+534.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,145,756
- TORONADO PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,263,376 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,061,374
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 820,349 shares (+2115.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,130,484
- LYNROCK LAKE LP added 778,877 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,668,901
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC added 500,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,565,000
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 469,177 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,221,940
