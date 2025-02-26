Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MGLD Buys 50,000 Shares

& Melinda Gerber Living Trust Nicholas, the Chief Executive Officer of $MGLD, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $52,550. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 18,640,773 shares of this class of $MGLD stock.

$MGLD Insider Trading Activity

$MGLD insiders have traded $MGLD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

& MELINDA GERBER LIVING TRUST NICHOLAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 222,007 shares for an estimated $286,878 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLYN M. YU (Chief Legal & Continuity Off) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,570

$MGLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $MGLD stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

