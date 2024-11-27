Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MCVT (MCVT) Buys 403 Shares

DOUGLAS MICHAEL POLINSKY, the Chief Executive Officer of $MCVT ($MCVT), bought 403 shares of the company on 11-26-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 273,166 shares of $MCVT stock.

$MCVT Insider Trading Activity

$MCVT insiders have traded $MCVT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL POLINSKY (Chief Executive Officer) has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 10,403 shares and 0 sales.

$MCVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $MCVT stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

