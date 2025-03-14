Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $MCVT Buys 10,000 Shares

DOUGLAS MICHAEL POLINSKY, the Chief Executive Officer of $MCVT, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $19,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 311,847 shares of this class of $MCVT stock.

$MCVT Insider Trading Activity

$MCVT insiders have traded $MCVT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS MICHAEL POLINSKY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 9 purchases buying 30,833 shares for an estimated $59,298 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURENCE S ZIPKIN has made 3 purchases buying 3,900 shares for an estimated $7,737 and 0 sales.

$MCVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $MCVT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

