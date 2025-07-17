Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $LIEN Buys 1,000 Shares

Peter Sack, the Chief Executive Officer of $LIEN, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $10,470. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.4%. Following this trade, they now own 5,468 shares of this class of $LIEN stock.

$LIEN Insider Trading Activity

$LIEN insiders have traded $LIEN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

UMESH MAHAJAN (Secretary; Co-CIO) has made 5 purchases buying 2,712 shares for an estimated $28,124 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER SACK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BERNARDINO COLONNA (President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,212

$LIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Zuanic & Associates issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.