Stocks
LIEN

Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $LIEN Buys 1,000 Shares

July 17, 2025 — 06:16 pm EDT

Peter Sack, the Chief Executive Officer of $LIEN, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $10,470. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.4%. Following this trade, they now own 5,468 shares of this class of $LIEN stock.

$LIEN Insider Trading Activity

$LIEN insiders have traded $LIEN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • UMESH MAHAJAN (Secretary; Co-CIO) has made 5 purchases buying 2,712 shares for an estimated $28,124 and 0 sales.
  • PETER SACK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 2,350 shares for an estimated $24,600 and 0 sales.
  • BERNARDINO COLONNA (President) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $10,212

$LIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Zuanic & Associates issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

