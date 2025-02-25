Insider Purchase: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $ISPO Buys 10,000 Shares

Payam Zamani, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $ISPO, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 05-07-2024 for an estimated $39,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,110,000 shares of this class of $ISPO stock.

$ISPO Insider Trading Activity

$ISPO insiders have traded $ISPO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAYAM ZAMANI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 8 purchases buying 2,586,558 shares for an estimated $600,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PLANET GROUP LLC ONE purchased 1,580,180 shares for an estimated $5,420,020

BRENT L HANDLER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,536 shares for an estimated $234,994 .

. ROBERT KAIDEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $86,196

DAVID S KALLERY (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,403 shares for an estimated $19,992 .

. MICHAEL J ARTHUR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 287 shares for an estimated $1,036

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ISPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $ISPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.