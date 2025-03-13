Insider Purchase: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $HWBK Buys 700 Shares

BRENT M GILES, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $HWBK, bought 700 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $18,088. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.7%. Following this trade, they now own 13,004 shares of this class of $HWBK stock.

$HWBK Insider Trading Activity

$HWBK insiders have traded $HWBK stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN HOLTAWAY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 65,123 shares for an estimated $2,051,698 .

. FRANK E. BURKHEAD sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $95,595

BRENT M GILES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $18,088

SHAWNA M. HETTINGER purchased 21 shares for an estimated $506

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HWBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $HWBK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.