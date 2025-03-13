News & Insights

Insider Purchase: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $HWBK Buys 700 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

BRENT M GILES, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $HWBK, bought 700 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $18,088. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.7%. Following this trade, they now own 13,004 shares of this class of $HWBK stock.

$HWBK Insider Trading Activity

$HWBK insiders have traded $HWBK stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN HOLTAWAY has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 65,123 shares for an estimated $2,051,698.
  • FRANK E. BURKHEAD sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $95,595
  • BRENT M GILES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $18,088
  • SHAWNA M. HETTINGER purchased 21 shares for an estimated $506

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HWBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $HWBK stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


Stocks mentioned

HWBK

