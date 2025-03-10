Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $HSII Buys 5,000 Shares

THOMAS L MONAHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of $HSII, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $227,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.6%. Following this trade, they now own 144,834 shares of this class of $HSII stock.
$HSII Insider Trading Activity
$HSII insiders have traded $HSII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L MONAHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $464,700 and 0 sales.
$HSII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $HSII stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 199,770 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,851,808
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 168,912 shares (+39.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,484,490
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 160,677 shares (+398.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,119,597
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 160,257 shares (+125.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,100,987
- APPLIED FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH, LLC removed 144,607 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,407,536
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 109,747 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,264,768
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 93,592 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,147,061
