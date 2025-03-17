Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $HRTG Buys 5,000 Shares

Ernie J Garateix, the Chief Executive Officer of $HRTG, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $63,850. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,270,808 shares of this class of $HRTG stock.

$HRTG Insider Trading Activity

$HRTG insiders have traded $HRTG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL L WHITING purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $133,500

ERNIE J GARATEIX (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 8,950 shares for an estimated $113,343 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KIRK LUSK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $83,100

NICHOLAS GEORGE PAPPAS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $50,550

$HRTG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HRTG stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.