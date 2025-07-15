Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $HELE Buys 10,000 Shares

Brian Grass, the Chief Executive Officer of $HELE, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $214,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 135,932 shares of this class of $HELE stock.
$HELE Insider Trading Activity
$HELE insiders have traded $HELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN GRASS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $214,700
- TRACY SCHEUERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $201,300
$HELE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $HELE stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 919,514 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,184,803
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 689,416 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,876,861
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 371,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,844,790
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 316,755 shares (+1985.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,943,224
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 299,907 shares (+82.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,042,025
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 261,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,012,882
- GLENMEDE TRUST CO NA added 237,555 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,706,816
$HELE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HELE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HELE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 07/11/2025
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025
