Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $HELE Buys 10,000 Shares

Brian Grass, the Chief Executive Officer of $HELE, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $214,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.9%. Following this trade, they now own 135,932 shares of this class of $HELE stock.

$HELE Insider Trading Activity

$HELE insiders have traded $HELE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HELE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN GRASS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $214,700

TRACY SCHEUERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $201,300

$HELE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $HELE stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HELE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HELE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HELE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $26.0 on 07/11/2025

