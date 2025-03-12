Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $FNKO Buys 14,000 Shares

Cynthia W Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of $FNKO, bought 14,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $106,877. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 14,000 shares of this class of $FNKO stock.

$FNKO Insider Trading Activity

$FNKO insiders have traded $FNKO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNKO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C LUNSFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 104,361 shares for an estimated $1,097,243 .

. ANDREW DAVID ODDIE (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 73,372 shares for an estimated $907,049 .

. TRACY D DAW (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $303,901 .

. CYNTHIA W WILLIAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $106,877

PENDEVEN YVES LE (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,670 shares for an estimated $27,398.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FNKO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $FNKO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.