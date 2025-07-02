Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $EXOZ Buys 1,040 Shares

Michael Heltzen, the Chief Executive Officer of $EXOZ, bought 1,040 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $10,628. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.8%. Following this trade, they now own 10,628 shares of this class of $EXOZ stock.

$EXOZ Insider Trading Activity

$EXOZ insiders have traded $EXOZ stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXOZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HELTZEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,040 shares for an estimated $10,628

