Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $EFOI Buys 110,497 Shares

Chiao Chieh Huang, the Chief Executive Officer of $EFOI, bought 110,497 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $199,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 14.1%. Following this trade, they now own 894,660 shares of this class of $EFOI stock.

$EFOI Insider Trading Activity

$EFOI insiders have traded $EFOI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFOI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHIAO CHIEH HUANG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 214,124 shares for an estimated $399,999 and 0 sales.

$EFOI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $EFOI stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

