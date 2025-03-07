Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $DRTTF Buys 124,000 Shares

Benjamin Nicholas Urban, the Chief Executive Officer of $DRTTF, bought 124,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $90,346. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 861.1%. Following this trade, they now own 138,400 shares of this class of $DRTTF stock.

$DRTTF Insider Trading Activity

$DRTTF insiders have traded $DRTTF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRTTF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN NICHOLAS URBAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 144,000 shares for an estimated $103,605 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHAUN NOLL purchased 156,250 shares for an estimated $79,687

$DRTTF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $DRTTF stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MILLER WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 30,345 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,824

REDWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC removed 2,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,460

