Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $DMLP Buys 3,356 Shares

BRADLEY J EHRMAN, the Chief Executive Officer of $DMLP, bought 3,356 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $100,008. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.9%. Following this trade, they now own 117,710 shares of this class of $DMLP stock.

$DMLP Insider Trading Activity

$DMLP insiders have traded $DMLP stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DMLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MINERALS OPERATING LP DORCHESTER has made 21 purchases buying 47,789 shares for an estimated $1,546,728 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY J EHRMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 17,786 shares for an estimated $596,545 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE A MORIYAMA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,268 shares for an estimated $519,547 and 0 sales.

$DMLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $DMLP stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

