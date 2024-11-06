Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of Dave and Busters (PLAY) Buys 14,912 Shares

CHRISTOPHER DANIEL MORRIS, the Chief Executive Officer of Dave and Busters ($PLAY), bought 14,912 shares of the company on 10-07-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 21.6%. Following this trade, they now own 83,847 shares of Dave and Busters stock.

Dave and Busters Insider Trading Activity

Dave and Busters insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER DANIEL MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,912 shares.

STEVE KLOHN (SVP Chief Information Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 17,512 shares.

DARIN HARPER (Chief Financial Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 13,578 shares and 0 sales.

Dave and Busters Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of Dave and Busters stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $PLAY Stock?

The bull case for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. ($PLAY) centers on the company's strong operational efficiency and projected improvements in store-level margins, which are expected to reach 30.2% in fiscal 2024 and 30.3% in fiscal 2025. The reported 8.1% growth in adjusted EBITDA to $151.6 million, alongside a notable expansion in adjusted EBITDA margins to 27.2%, demonstrates resilience amidst rising operational costs. Positive contributions from menu enhancements and successful store remodels are anticipated to drive adjusted EBITDA growth towards $564 million by 2025, bolstered by strong early results from remodeled locations. Conversely, the bear case highlights the recent contraction in adjusted EBITDA margins, which fell to 27.1% from 30.5% the previous year, coupled with a 12.6% decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the last quarter. Furthermore, total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 saw a 1.5% decline year-over-year, and macroeconomic factors led to a 6.3% drop in comparable store sales. Projections for 2024 indicate a mild revenue contraction of approximately 1.3%, and the company’s enterprise value reflects a revenue multiple of 1.2x, trailing the average in its sector, indicating potential valuation concerns.

Background on $PLAY Stock

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (traded under the ticker symbol $PLAY) operates a chain of entertainment dining restaurants that combine a casual dining experience with a variety of interactive arcade games and entertainment options. Each location features a full-service restaurant, a sports bar, and an extensive arcade that includes video games,^generously priced attractions, and virtual reality experiences, appealing to both families and adults. The company targets a diverse clientele, offering a vibrant social atmosphere suitable for celebrations, corporate events, and casual outings. Dave & Buster's emphasizes value through entertainment packages and promotions, enhancing the guest experience with special events like game nights and seasonal activities.

