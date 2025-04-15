Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $CVGW Buys 21,070 Shares

LECIL E COLE, the Chief Executive Officer of $CVGW, bought 21,070 shares of the company on 04-11-2025 for an estimated $499,991. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 536,070 shares of this class of $CVGW stock.

$CVGW Insider Trading Activity

$CVGW insiders have traded $CVGW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LECIL E COLE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 21,070 shares for an estimated $499,991

MICHAEL A BROWNE (Executive Vice President) has made 2 purchases buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $257,740 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES E SNYDER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 3,213 shares for an estimated $74,959

$CVGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $CVGW stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

