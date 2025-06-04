Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $CREX Buys 16,000 Shares

RICHARD C MILLS, the Chief Executive Officer of $CREX, bought 16,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $52,182. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.6%. Following this trade, they now own 302,601 shares of this class of $CREX stock.
$CREX Insider Trading Activity
$CREX insiders have traded $CREX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD C MILLS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $52,182
$CREX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CREX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 199,500 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $389,025
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 140,450 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $344,102
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 63,617 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,053
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 38,920 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,894
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 19,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,580
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 14,853 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,963
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 10,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,872
