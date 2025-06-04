Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $CREX Buys 16,000 Shares

RICHARD C MILLS, the Chief Executive Officer of $CREX, bought 16,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $52,182. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.6%. Following this trade, they now own 302,601 shares of this class of $CREX stock.

$CREX Insider Trading Activity

$CREX insiders have traded $CREX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CREX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD C MILLS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $52,182

$CREX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CREX stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

