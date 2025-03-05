Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $COSM Buys 85,714 Shares

Grigorios Siokas, the Chief Executive Officer of $COSM, bought 85,714 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $44,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,115,302 shares of this class of $COSM stock.

$COSM Insider Trading Activity

$COSM insiders have traded $COSM stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRIGORIOS SIOKAS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 11 purchases buying 1,310,705 shares for an estimated $798,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GEORGIOS TERZIS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 85,778 shares for an estimated $49,999

$COSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $COSM stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

