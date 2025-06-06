Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $COOK Buys 176,425 Shares

JEREMY ANDRUS, the Chief Executive Officer of $COOK, bought 176,425 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $256,857. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 14,228,779 shares of this class of $COOK stock.

$COOK Insider Trading Activity

$COOK insiders have traded $COOK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY ANDRUS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 730,387 shares for an estimated $1,010,556 and 0 sales.

$COOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $COOK stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COOK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$COOK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COOK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $2.5 on 03/07/2025

