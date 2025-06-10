Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $CNTX Buys 100,000 Shares

Martin A. Lehr, the Chief Executive Officer of $CNTX, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $70,080. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.2%. Following this trade, they now own 920,190 shares of this class of $CNTX stock.

$CNTX Insider Trading Activity

$CNTX insiders have traded $CNTX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN A. LEHR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $70,080

JENNIFER LYNN MINAI-AZARY (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 40,010 shares for an estimated $25,486

ALEX C. LEVIT (Chief Legal Officer, Corp. Sec) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $11,520

$CNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CNTX stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

