Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $CLRB Buys 10,000 Shares

JAMES V CARUSO, the Chief Executive Officer of $CLRB, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 07-02-2025 for an estimated $49,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 610.5%. Following this trade, they now own 11,638 shares of this class of $CLRB stock.

$CLRB Insider Trading Activity

$CLRB insiders have traded $CLRB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JARROD LONGCOR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $58,300 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES V CARUSO (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $49,900

CHAD J KOLEAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $24,950

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $CLRB stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.