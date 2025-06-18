Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $CBNK Buys 1,204 Shares

Edward F Barry, the Chief Executive Officer of $CBNK, bought 1,204 shares of the company on 11-21-2024 for an estimated $33,447. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 149,893 shares of this class of $CBNK stock.
$CBNK Insider Trading Activity
$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367
- STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) purchased 750 shares for an estimated $25,012
- DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $14,687 and 0 sales.
- ERIC M. SUSS (EVP and CHRO) purchased 169 shares for an estimated $5,551
$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 123,178 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,489,632
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 106,616 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,020,431
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 99,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,816,002
- INVESCO LTD. added 88,028 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,493,833
- SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 64,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,839,778
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 64,213 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,819,154
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 58,657 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,661,752
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
