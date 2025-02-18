Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $FOR Buys 4,300 Shares

Anthony W Oxley, the Chief Executive Officer of $FOR, bought 4,300 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $99,504. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,300 shares of this class of $FOR stock.

$FOR Insider Trading Activity

$FOR insiders have traded $FOR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY W OXLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $99,504

G.F. (RICK) III RINGLER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,160

ELIZABETH PARMER sold 680 shares for an estimated $19,947

$FOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $FOR stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

