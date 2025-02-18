Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $FOR Buys 4,300 Shares

Anthony W Oxley, the Chief Executive Officer of $FOR, bought 4,300 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $99,504. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 4,300 shares of this class of $FOR stock.
$FOR Insider Trading Activity
$FOR insiders have traded $FOR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY W OXLEY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $99,504
- G.F. (RICK) III RINGLER sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,160
- ELIZABETH PARMER sold 680 shares for an estimated $19,947
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$FOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $FOR stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 258,297 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,695,058
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 173,283 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,491,495
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 119,357 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,093,733
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 117,256 shares (+105.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,039,275
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 104,808 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,716,623
- SANDLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 102,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,328,930
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 100,629 shares (+406.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,608,303
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.