Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $BMY Buys 2,000 Shares

CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER, the Chief Executive Officer of $BMY, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $110,096. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.9%. Following this trade, they now own 104,626 shares of this class of $BMY stock.

$BMY Insider Trading Activity

$BMY insiders have traded $BMY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMIT HIRAWAT (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) has made 2 purchases buying 3,653 shares for an estimated $200,055 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. BOERNER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $110,096

PHIL M HOLZER (SVP and Controller) sold 700 shares for an estimated $38,930

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,111 institutional investors add shares of $BMY stock to their portfolio, and 1,125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BMY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.