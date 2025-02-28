Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $BLTH Buys 23,100 Shares

David Edward Graber, the Chief Executive Officer of $BLTH, bought 23,100 shares of the company on 10-23-2024 for an estimated $10,395. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.2%. Following this trade, they now own 175,251 shares of this class of $BLTH stock.

$BLTH Insider Trading Activity

$BLTH insiders have traded $BLTH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID EDWARD GRABER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 65,683 shares for an estimated $29,557 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADAM C LIPSON has made 5 purchases buying 34,500 shares for an estimated $22,615 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AGUSTIN CABO (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,650

JARED I LEVINTHAL purchased 2,860 shares for an estimated $1,287

