Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $BLNE Buys 10,000 Shares

Nicholas Reyland JR Liuzza, the Chief Executive Officer of $BLNE, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $27,639. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.3%. Following this trade, they now own 197,216 shares of this class of $BLNE stock.

$BLNE Insider Trading Activity

$BLNE insiders have traded $BLNE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS REYLAND JR LIUZZA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 17,150 shares for an estimated $47,380 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH DAVID FREEDMAN has made 2 purchases buying 8,250 shares for an estimated $22,676 and 0 sales.

