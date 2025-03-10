Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $APPS Buys 100,000 Shares

WILLIAM GORDON III STONE, the Chief Executive Officer of $APPS, bought 100,000 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $259,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.0%. Following this trade, they now own 1,762,503 shares of this class of $APPS stock.

$APPS Insider Trading Activity

$APPS insiders have traded $APPS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM GORDON III STONE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $381,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT M DEUTSCHMAN has made 2 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $165,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHELLE M STERLING purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,010

ROY H CHESTNUTT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $9,940

JEFF KARISH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,949

$APPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $APPS stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

