Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $ANTX Buys 10,000 Shares

Eric Easom, the Chief Executive Officer of $ANTX, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $10,665. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 256,380 shares of this class of $ANTX stock.
$ANTX Insider Trading Activity
$ANTX insiders have traded $ANTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADEN MICHAEL LEONARD has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,532,000 shares for an estimated $2,872,476.
- ROBIN SHANE READNOUR has made 6 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $86,708 and 0 sales.
- JOSHUA M EIZEN (See Remarks) sold 9,663 shares for an estimated $12,958
- ERIC EASOM (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,665
- MARGARET M FITZPATRICK purchased 8,610 shares for an estimated $10,133
- SANJAY CHANDA (Chief Development Officer) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $3,965
- LUCY DAY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $3,965
- STEPHEN DAVID PRIOR (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 2,029 shares for an estimated $2,720
$ANTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ANTX stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,999,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,759,995
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,555,118 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,146,062
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 687,385 shares (+219.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $934,843
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 445,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $615,180
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 211,065 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,048
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 196,732 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,555
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 159,328 shares (-76.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $216,686
$ANTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
