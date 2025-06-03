Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $ANTX Buys 10,000 Shares

Eric Easom, the Chief Executive Officer of $ANTX, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-02-2025 for an estimated $10,665. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.1%. Following this trade, they now own 256,380 shares of this class of $ANTX stock.

$ANTX Insider Trading Activity

$ANTX insiders have traded $ANTX stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADEN MICHAEL LEONARD has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,532,000 shares for an estimated $2,872,476 .

. ROBIN SHANE READNOUR has made 6 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $86,708 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSHUA M EIZEN (See Remarks) sold 9,663 shares for an estimated $12,958

ERIC EASOM (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $10,665

MARGARET M FITZPATRICK purchased 8,610 shares for an estimated $10,133

SANJAY CHANDA (Chief Development Officer) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $3,965

LUCY DAY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $3,965

STEPHEN DAVID PRIOR (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 2,029 shares for an estimated $2,720

$ANTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $ANTX stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

