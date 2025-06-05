Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $ANIX Buys 10,000 Shares

AMIT KUMAR, the Chief Executive Officer of $ANIX, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $28,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.8%. Following this trade, they now own 569,925 shares of this class of $ANIX stock.

$ANIX Insider Trading Activity

$ANIX insiders have traded $ANIX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 53,000 shares for an estimated $124,390 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LEWIS H JR TITTERTON has made 5 purchases buying 21,000 shares for an estimated $56,080 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL CATELANI (President, COO, & CFO) purchased 9,289 shares for an estimated $19,971

ARNOLD M BASKIES purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $14,100

$ANIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $ANIX stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

