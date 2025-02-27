Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $AKAM Buys 35,470 Shares

F THOMSON LEIGHTON, the Chief Executive Officer of $AKAM, bought 35,470 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $2,821,900. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 35.6%. Following this trade, they now own 135,142 shares of this class of $AKAM stock.

$AKAM Insider Trading Activity

$AKAM insiders have traded $AKAM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

F THOMSON LEIGHTON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 37,670 shares for an estimated $2,997,933 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL C JOSEPH (EVP - Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $1,110,014 .

. EDWARD J MCGOWAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,782 shares for an estimated $1,064,282 .

. AARON AHOLA (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $347,418

ROBERT BLUMOFE (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $221,519

WILLIAM RAYMOND WAGNER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $93,380

$AKAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $AKAM stock to their portfolio, and 398 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

