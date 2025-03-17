Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $AFCG Buys 16,250 Shares

Daniel Neville, the Chief Executive Officer of $AFCG, bought 16,250 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $102,700. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.1%. Following this trade, they now own 177,261 shares of this class of $AFCG stock.

$AFCG Insider Trading Activity

$AFCG insiders have traded $AFCG stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFCG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM has made 2 purchases buying 82,007 shares for an estimated $518,685 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DANIEL NEVILLE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 46,599 shares for an estimated $300,575 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBYN TANNENBAUM (President and CIO) has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $49,680 and 0 sales.

$AFCG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $AFCG stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AFCG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFCG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

$AFCG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFCG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AFCG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Merrill Ross from Compass Point set a target price of $10.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Sonny Randhawa from Seaport Global set a target price of $13.0 on 10/09/2024

