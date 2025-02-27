Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $AENT Buys 36,684 Shares

Jeffrey Clinton Walker, the Chief Executive Officer of $AENT, bought 36,684 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $1,413,544,572. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 22,972,762 shares of this class of $AENT stock.

$AENT Insider Trading Activity

$AENT insiders have traded $AENT stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY CLINTON WALKER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 69,184 shares for an estimated $2,690,697,072 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRUCE A JR OGILVIE (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 4,500 shares for an estimated $16,825 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $AENT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.