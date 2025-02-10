Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $AEI Buys 150,000 Shares

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, the Chief Executive Officer of $AEI, bought 150,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $154,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 6,329,498 shares of this class of $AEI stock.

$AEI Insider Trading Activity

$AEI insiders have traded $AEI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 8 purchases buying 484,323 shares for an estimated $473,409 and 0 sales.

$AEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $AEI stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

