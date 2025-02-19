Insider Purchase: Chief Executive Officer of $AARD Buys 16,542 Shares

Tien-Li Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of $AARD, bought 16,542 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $264,672. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 1,496,175 shares of this class of $AARD stock.

$AARD Insider Trading Activity

$AARD insiders have traded $AARD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AARD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIEN-LI LEE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 16,542 shares for an estimated $264,672

