Insider Purchase: Chief Development Officer of $BUR Buys 25,283 Shares

Travis Lenkner, the Chief Development Officer of $BUR, bought 25,283 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $334,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 25,283 shares of this class of $BUR stock.

$BUR Insider Trading Activity

$BUR insiders have traded $BUR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER P BOGART (Chief Executive Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900

JONATHAN TODD MOLOT (Chief Investment Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900

TRAVIS LENKNER (Chief Development Officer) purchased 25,283 shares for an estimated $334,999

AVIVA O. WILL (President) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $109,575

DAVID PERLA (Vice Chair) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $43,830

$BUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $BUR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

