Insider Purchase: Chief Development Officer of $BUR Buys 25,283 Shares

Travis Lenkner, the Chief Development Officer of $BUR, bought 25,283 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $334,999. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 25,283 shares of this class of $BUR stock.
$BUR Insider Trading Activity
$BUR insiders have traded $BUR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER P BOGART (Chief Executive Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900
- JONATHAN TODD MOLOT (Chief Investment Officer) sold 90,000 shares for an estimated $1,314,900
- TRAVIS LENKNER (Chief Development Officer) purchased 25,283 shares for an estimated $334,999
- AVIVA O. WILL (President) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $109,575
- DAVID PERLA (Vice Chair) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $43,830
$BUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $BUR stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,987,650 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,092,537
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS removed 1,450,000 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,487,500
- BREACH INLET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 952,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,146,988
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 936,672 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,942,568
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 815,812 shares (+553.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,401,603
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 691,269 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,813,679
- ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. removed 575,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,331,250
