Insider Purchase: Chief Credit Officer of $ABCB Buys 1,000 Shares

Douglas D Strange, the Chief Credit Officer of $ABCB, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $56,953. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.4%. Following this trade, they now own 19,403 shares of this class of $ABCB stock.
$ABCB Insider Trading Activity
$ABCB insiders have traded $ABCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT DALE EZZELL sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $559,251
- DOUGLAS D STRANGE (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $56,953
$ABCB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $ABCB stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 384,802 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,077,061
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 302,910 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,953,078
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 277,365 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,354,728
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 261,491 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,361,491
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 223,805 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,003,478
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 211,561 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,237,371
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 208,000 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,014,560
