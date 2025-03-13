News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Chief Credit Officer of $ABCB Buys 1,000 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Douglas D Strange, the Chief Credit Officer of $ABCB, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $56,953. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.4%. Following this trade, they now own 19,403 shares of this class of $ABCB stock.

$ABCB Insider Trading Activity

$ABCB insiders have traded $ABCB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT DALE EZZELL sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $559,251
  • DOUGLAS D STRANGE (Chief Credit Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $56,953

$ABCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $ABCB stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

