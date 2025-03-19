Insider Purchase: Chief Compliance Officer & GC of $HFFG Buys 7,961 Shares

Christine Chang, the Chief Compliance Officer & GC of $HFFG, bought 7,961 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $19,822. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 174,052 shares of this class of $HFFG stock.

$HFFG Insider Trading Activity

$HFFG insiders have traded $HFFG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HFFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XI LIN (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,500 shares for an estimated $32,392 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE CHANG (Chief Compliance Officer & GC) purchased 7,961 shares for an estimated $19,822

$HFFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $HFFG stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

