Insider Purchase: Chief Commercial Officer of $XFOR Buys 13,404 Shares

Mark Baldry, the Chief Commercial Officer of $XFOR, bought 13,404 shares of the company on 11-15-2024 for an estimated $4,597. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.6%. Following this trade, they now own 129,173 shares of this class of $XFOR stock.

$XFOR Insider Trading Activity

$XFOR insiders have traded $XFOR stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XFOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAULA RAGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 379,703 shares for an estimated $196,750 .

. ADAM S. MOSTAFA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 305,418 shares for an estimated $160,847 .

. MARY DIBIASE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 92,595 shares for an estimated $50,160 .

. ARTHUR TAVERAS (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 76,920 shares for an estimated $43,305

MARK BALDRY (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 13,404 shares for an estimated $4,597 and 2 sales selling 40,286 shares for an estimated $19,747 .

and 2 sales selling 40,286 shares for an estimated . CHRISTOPHE ARBET-ENGELS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 11,624 shares for an estimated $5,284

$XFOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $XFOR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

