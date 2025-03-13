Insider Purchase: Chief Commercial Officer of $MPC Buys 2,000 Shares

Ricky D. Hessling, the Chief Commercial Officer of $MPC, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $269,440. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.7%. Following this trade, they now own 12,162 shares of this class of $MPC stock.

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644

RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440

EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 966 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

